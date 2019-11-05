2019 Election Results

Update: 8:55 p.m.
Precincts Counted (of 6): 6
Registered Voters: 23,647
Ballots Cast: 4,160
Voter Turnout: 17.59 percent
Election Day concluded Tuesday with mail-in ballots determining a slate of municipal races in Flathead County, with local governments in Whitefish, Kalispell and Columbia Falls selecting new leadership.
Here are the results:
Whitefish
City Council (top three vote-getters elected)
Frank Sweeney: 887 votes (23.79%)
Ben Davis: 751 votes (20.14%)
Steve Qunell: 836 votes (22.42%)
Rebecca Norton: 755 votes (20.25%)
Harry “Hap” Peters: 463 votes (12.42%)
Mayor
John Muhlfeld (Uncontested): 1,148 votes (92.88%)
Kalispell
City Council
Ward 1
Kari S. Gabriel (Uncontested): 502 votes (97.67%)
Ward 2
Sam Nunnally (Uncontested): 640 votes (97.41%)
Ward 3
Ryan Hunter: 367 votes (58.63%)
Rod Kuntz: 256 votes (40.89%)
Ward 4
Sid Daoud (Uncontested): 251 (94.01%)
Columbia Falls
City Council (top three vote-getters elected)
Darin V. Fisher: 432 votes (24.80%)
Steve Hughes: 215 votes (12.34%)
Doug Karper: 405 votes (23.25%)
Clay Lundgren: 212 votes (12.17%)
John H. Piper: 463 votes (26.58%)
