Bullock Reimburses Highway Patrol for Campaign Security

HELENA — Gov. Steve Bullock’s presidential campaign has reimbursed the Montana Highway Patrol at least $2,500 for travel expenses incurred by troopers providing security while he campaigns out of state.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports Bullock’s most recent campaign finance report includes a $1,685 reimbursement to the patrol. The Department of Justice says the campaign paid an $804 invoice on Oct. 8.

A DOJ spokesman says the campaign has also been paying for some expenses up front, so the patrol has not sent invoices for those costs, which could include airfare, rental cars, hotels and meals.

Bullock’s campaign agreed in July to reimburse travel costs after Attorney General Tim Fox said Bullock’s protection detail would stop accompanying him on campaign trips. The highway patrol provides full-time security for the governor regardless of where he is.