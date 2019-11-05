Explore: Winterland

Teton Gravity Research is screening it newest film, Winterland, at the Montana Tap House in Whitefish on Thursday, Nov. 7.

“Winterland is a celebration of ski and snowboard culture,” according to a press release from TGR. “Today’s mountain athletes can only stand as tall as those who came before, the pirates of the past who followed their own path and passion. This story of adventure is far from over, as a new crop of modern-day pioneers are eager to etch their names in the annals of history. The technology and style might evolve, but the rush, excitement, and pure fun remain eternal, bonding past, present, and future riders. The film will follow these individuals as they leave their own mark on these fabled locations.”

The winter kickoff party will also feature prize giveaways and everyone in attendance will be entered in the grand-prize drawing, which include trips to Sierra Nevada’s beer camp in California, TGR’s hometown Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, and more.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. The film will be played outside, so dress accordingly. The cost is $10.