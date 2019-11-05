He’s Just Not the One

2:16 p.m. A woman in Florida somehow called 911 in Kalispell.

2:50 p.m. A Kalispell man was slamming his head on his steering wheel.

3:14 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that she had given her boyfriend another chance after having a major fight but they’ve been fighting for three days and she’s starting to think that this guy is not the one.

4:26 p.m. A woman and her guinea pig were kicked out of a Kalispell store.

4:27 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to talk about murderers living in his building.

5:10 p.m. A man at a local sushi restaurant had a little too much sake.

5:34 p.m. Two people were screaming at each other at a local bus stop about what bus to take.

6:12 p.m. There was a suspicious package full of peanut butter at a local shipping center.

6:17 p.m. A drunk guy was creating problems at a local ice cream shop.

6:21 p.m. Another drunk guy was also creating problems at another shop.

6:49 p.m. A naked guy was sitting in a car behind Home Depot.

7:09 p.m. A “very hungry” Canadian at a local hotel was trying to order lasagna from room service but accidentally called 911.

8:50 p.m. A hotel employee called 911 to report that one of the guests was sitting in their room screaming.

9:56 p.m. A dog would not stop barking.

10:14 p.m. A drunk guy was pulling into each and every driveway in a Kalispell neighborhood.