Hunters Find Possible Human Remains in South-central Montana

COLUMBUS — Officials in south-central Montana say two hunters reported finding possible human remains in the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

Stillwater County Sheriff Charles Kem says bones, a shotgun and several items of clothing were found Saturday near West Rosebud Lake, which is southwest of Columbus.

Kem said Monday it appears the bones had been there for several years. The area is remote and not near established trails.

The remains and other items found at the site were being taken to the state medical examiner’s office to aid with identification. No evidence of foul play has been found.