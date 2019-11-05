Immanuel Lutheran Welcomes First Chief Operating Officer

As a part of its strategy to build upon its continued growth, Immanuel Lutheran Communities has appointed Carla Wilton to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer.

Carla Wilton has held the position of executive director at Buffalo Hill Terrace for the past nine years, successfully assisting with leading the expansion of The Villas in 2018 and the addition of The Lodge assisted living memory support in 2017.

Over her 30-year career in health care and senior living services, Wilton has worked in a variety of different roles, encompassing social work, hospital services, wellness programming and memory care support. Wilton is a licensed assisted living and long-term care administrator and currently serves as the vice chair of the Montana Health Care Association Board of Trustees.

Wilton says she was originally attracted to Immanuel Lutheran Communities in part because of the company’s mission as a locally owned, grass-roots organization serving the older adults of the Flathead Valley, as well as its status as the only life plan community in northwestern Montana.