Real Estate Market Trends

Drilling into Whitefish single-family home sales this past 12 months (sold prices $150,000 to $750,000), we see that more homes built since 2000 were sold than older vintages (just like Kalispell). Homes built since 2015 sold in the greatest quantity (blue bars, right range), but homes a century older brought the most median dollars per square foot (green line, left range).

The orange line (left range) shows that 20’s and 60’s vintages were snapped up fastest, yet most vintages were under contract within 50 days. 1935 and 1950 vintage homes were longest on market, but still only 100 days. You can get something for $150 a square foot in Whitefish, but most are between $200 and $250 a square foot. Construction over the past decade is very consistent at $225 a square foot.

The gold line (right range in 100s, or use the left range in 10s) indicates median square footage. Homes built from the 60’s to early 90’s had around 2,000 square feet; those built since zigzag above and below 2,500 with shrinking oscillations. At the very bottom of the chart, you’ll find the median sold price per vintage – all of the sub-$300,000 homes were built between 1940 and 1954.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.