Non-Existant Girlfriend

12:15 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that someone hit his car.

12:17 a.m. A Kalispell woman couldn’t find her husband. She said she last saw him in Shelby in October.

12:43 a.m. Two youths were caught stealing one beer.

1:20 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that there were transients in his house.

2:30 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that someone keeps stealing his mail.

2:47 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported that his neighbors in the adjacent apartment were having an intense fight. The caller also admitted that it could have been just two people fighting on a television show that was being played loudly.

2:48 p.m. A Kalispell woman called because her 16-year-old son told her that his 14-year-old girlfriend that he met online was being “sold” by her parents. Law enforcement was concerned about the situation but upon further investigation found no evidence that the 14-year-old girl actually existed.

3:50 p.m. A drunk woman was driving around town.

5:02 p.m. A Kalispell man lost his wallet at the gas station.

6:14 p.m. A bike was stolen.

6:16 p.m. There were reports of an “out of control” 7-year-old.

6:56 p.m. The 911 Center received a call that started out with “Ahh! My phone is calling 911!” Turns out the caller did not have an emergency and did not want to call 911.

7:13 p.m. A drunk woman was having a hard time using a door.

7:16 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that his “baby mama” had locked him out of their apartment.

9:18 p.m. A local woman reported receiving threatening text messages from her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.

10:48 p.m. A car was stolen in Kalispell.