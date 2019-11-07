Non-Existant Girlfriend

12:15 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that someone hit his car.
12:17 a.m. A Kalispell woman couldn’t find her husband. She said she last saw him in Shelby in October.
12:43 a.m. Two youths were caught stealing one beer.
1:20 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that there were transients in his house.
2:30 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that someone keeps stealing his mail.
2:47 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported that his neighbors in the adjacent apartment were having an intense fight. The caller also admitted that it could have been just two people fighting on a television show that was being played loudly.
2:48 p.m. A Kalispell woman called because her 16-year-old son told her that his 14-year-old girlfriend that he met online was being “sold” by her parents. Law enforcement was concerned about the situation but upon further investigation found no evidence that the 14-year-old girl actually existed.
3:50 p.m. A drunk woman was driving around town.
5:02 p.m. A Kalispell man lost his wallet at the gas station.
6:14 p.m. A bike was stolen.
6:16 p.m. There were reports of an “out of control” 7-year-old.
6:56 p.m. The 911 Center received a call that started out with “Ahh! My phone is calling 911!” Turns out the caller did not have an emergency and did not want to call 911.
7:13 p.m. A drunk woman was having a hard time using a door.
7:16 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that his “baby mama” had locked him out of their apartment.
9:18 p.m. A local woman reported receiving threatening text messages from her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.
10:48 p.m. A car was stolen in Kalispell.