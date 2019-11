When: Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, TAKE3 brings the refinement of a rigorous classical background and infuses it with rock star charisma. Known for their infectious and down-to-earth onstage personalities, the trio continues to leave their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the country. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students with reserved seating.