Montana’s Medicaid Expansion Work Requirements Delayed

HELENA – Work requirements under Montana’s Medicaid expansion program have been delayed.

Legislation calls for able-bodied people receiving coverage under Medicaid expansion to work or participate in community engagement activities for at least 80 hours a month. Those requirements were to take effect in January, but the federal government has not authorized the provision.

The work requirements were added in a compromise between Democrats and Republicans to continue the program.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services says if it does receive the federal waiver, it would still have to write administrative rules and build computer systems to implement the changes. Officials told Montana Public Radio it could be a year or more before the requirements take effect.

The agency says it will call and send letters to people covered under Medicaid expansion when the work requirements do take effect.