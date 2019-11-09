Decoy Police Vehicle Destroyed in Late Night Crash

A well-known decoy police vehicle in Somers was destroyed after another vehicle crashed into it around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2019. “Deputy Doug,” the dummy that sits inside the decoy police vehicle, only suffered minor injuries in the accident. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A well-known decoy police vehicle in Somers was destroyed in a crash on Nov. 4.

“Deputy Doug” is a dummy that spends his days patrolling the Speed Farm Automotive parking lot in Somers encouraging people to slowdown on U.S. Highway 93. Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, a vehicle crashed into Deputy Doug’s cruiser, sending it flying across the parking lot. The incident was caught on nearby security cameras and later shared on social media.

The driver reportedly left the scene but was later found and taken to the hospital. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Deputy Doug escaped the accident with only minor injuries and was back to work later the same day in a new car provided by Speed Farm Automotive.

“Lil neck adjustment, a new whip and (I’m) back in action,” Deputy Doug posted on his Facebook page.