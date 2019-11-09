Reroute of Pacific Northwest Trail Will Benefit Hikers

The Pacific Northwest Trail is a difficult yet incredibly awe-inspiring trail. Hikers from around the world have added the PNT to their agenda. It takes 60 days for those choosing to bust the trail. Seventy-five days for those wanting to soak in the beauty and peaceful freedom. In the past few years women hikers have made a huge gain in popularity, creating women’s hiking groups and pages. These groups share an incredible amount of information. Choosing to hike alone or in pairs, wanting to tackle long arduous trails, many are looking toward the Northwest!

Making PNT a more accessible trail will allow more hikers to enjoy our beautiful country.

Placing the trail through Troy would provide many benefits.

A jumping on or off point for those unable to spend 60-75 days on a hike.

Provide a location for an actual shower. Restock supplies.

A base for catching up, receiving packages and mail, meeting hikers from the trail.

Providing availability for security, if needed, health issues and a rest.

Provides a glimpse into the lifestyle of the small town, which many hikers on the Appalachian Trail utilize and enjoy the small communities this trail provides.

Reading thousands of social media posts on All Women All Trails: Hiking and backpacking (nearly 50,000 women strong) there are concerns of grizzly encounters. There will be encounters. There will be deaths of human and bear. Any possible way to minimize the danger should be seriously considered. A southern reroute of the Pacific Northwest Trail would benefit hikers, communities, and wildlife.

Jody Wiley Peterson

Troy