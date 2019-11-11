Gubernatorial Candidates Fox, Olszewski to Debate in Helena

HELENA — Republican gubernatorial candidates Tim Fox and Al Olszewski are scheduled to discuss jobs and the economy during a debate at Carroll College in Helena on Nov. 26.

Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee chairwoman Lori Hamm said Monday organizers were unable to find a date to accommodate the third Republican candidate, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte. She says they decided to hold the debate with whoever could be there.

Hamm says people are immune to paid advertising because they know it’s not very objective and would rather hear directly from the candidates.

A news release says Gianforte declined to participate because he would be traveling that day to celebrate Thanksgiving with family.

Gianforte’s campaign did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Lee Newspapers of Montana plans to livestream the debate.