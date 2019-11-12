Anew U Cryospa Now Open in Kalispell

Anew U Cryospa is now open in Kalispell. The spa features a new product for body shaping and toning for the whole body as well as a large variety of esthetician services, including wraps, facials, waxing and more. Massage therapies include aromatherapy, cupping massage and deep tissue.

“The world of wellness therapy is continually changing, and with each passing year something new begins trending,” the spa said in a prepared statement. “With a constant flood of new ideas and products flooding the market, we at Anew U Cryospa of Kalispell wanted to bring to the Valley a brand-new approach, and that is to help everyone to ‘Be the Best You’ that they can possibly be.”

The spa will offer cryoslimming and cryotoning therapies that will produce immediate results, according to the company.

The Anew U Cryospa is located at 32 Village Loop Rd. in Kalispell, on the northwest corner of the Whitefish Stage and West Evergreen Dr. intersection. For more information, call (406) 309-2888.