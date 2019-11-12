Bigfork Casino Robbed at Gunpoint

Law enforcement is looking for a woman who robbed the Jackpot Casino in Bigfork on Tuesday at gunpoint.

The robbery happened at approximately 9:25 a.m. and resulted in Bigfork schools being put into lockdown. According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were looking from the ground and in the air throughout the morning and afternoon, but as of Tuesday night they were still empty handed.

The suspect is described as a white female with brown hair and a height between 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches. The woman was wearing a black puffy coat, jeans, brown boots and a black beanie.

The woman is believed to be armed and dangerous and the public is urged to call 911 if they see her. Do not approach the woman.