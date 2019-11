When: Friday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Whitefish

More info: www.facebook.com/LNOwhitefish/

It’s been called the “largest shopping event of the year” in Whitefish. Stores stay open late and there are crazy sales, raffle prizes and drinks and snacks available at most retail locations. According to the Whitefish Chamber of Commerce, more than 50 downtown businesses have signed on to be a part of this year’s event.