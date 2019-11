To continue to support President Donald Trump who has proven to be a monumental liar and shameless narcissist and bully is doing a disservice to our country and our Constitution, which Trump regularly trashes. An honorable leader puts country above self-interest.

It is time that ethics takes precedence over party affiliation.

Ethics: noun and adjective: the science of morals in human conduct, moral philosophy, moral principles and rules of conduct.

Barbara Palmer

Whitefish