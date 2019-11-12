Try Again Tomorrow

12:18 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that he was being threatened by his girlfriend’s son.

3:08 a.m. A man drove into a tree.

3:13 a.m. A Kila couple that had been fighting decided to talk their differences out over beers on the side of the road. A local resident called because they were throwing their empties into a nearby creek.

5 a.m. A Columbia Falls man hit “snooze” on his phone one too many times and then accidentally hit the emergency button calling 911.

7:26 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because there was a dead deer in the middle of the road. A few moments later, the caller updated the report to state that the deer was actually alive and walking around. Apparently, the animal thought the middle of the road was a good place for a nap.

7:44 a.m. A stolen truck was found in Hungry Horse.

8:36 a.m. A Canadian reported that they were having some car troubles and had taken their vehicle to a local shop but now they were having a hard time getting the proprietor to do the work. They wanted some advice on what to do.

9:28 a.m. A local resident called with questions about all the barking dogs in her neighborhood.

9:23 a.m. A Chihuahua was spotted running through a Kalispell neighborhood. No one was able to get close to the dog to capture it and bring it home.

10:03 a.m. A local landlord was trying to kick one of his renters out of his apartment but the man was refusing to leave. To make matters worse, the renter snorted a huge line of “something” right before the landlord showed up.

10:06 a.m. Someone was threatening to drive their car off a cliff.

10:50 a.m. A Kalispell man complained about the truck illegally parked on his property. Apparently, it has been there for six weeks.

11:48 a.m. A Kalispell woman ran over a dog with her car. She tried to get out and see if it was OK but it ran off. She felt guilty that the dog might be out their dying so she called police. Law enforcement was able to track down the dog and found that it had run home and has been taken to the vet.

11:53 a.m. Another dog would not stop barking.

12:14 p.m. A Bigfork resident called police to report that there were two pickup trucks and an abandoned washing machine on the side of the road.

12:22 p.m. A truck was abandoned in a Columbia Falls field.

12:27 p.m. A Kalispell business owner reported that he caught a woman stealing in his store. He tried to kick the woman out of the store but she locked herself in the bathroom and refused to leave.

12:44 p.m. A man trying to pair up his new phone with his truck accidentally called 911.

1:48 p.m. A Coram resident reported a burglary that happened a week ago.

2:48 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because they saw someone apparently stealing copper wires. The caller wanted law enforcement to come by and tell the thief to “move along.”

2:55 p.m. Two dogs were chasing deer around a Kalispell neighborhood. The caller wanted law enforcement to come by and tell the dogs to move along as well.

3:09 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported seeing two cars parked next to each other. After a few minutes, someone inside one of the cars handed something to a person in the other car. The caller was absolutely certain it was a drug deal.

3:15 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident called law enforcement because she needed a police report for an upcoming murder trial involving her dead chicken and the neighbor’s dog.

4:55 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that he was having problems with his “soon-to-be ex-wife.”

5:08 p.m. A man reported finding a great deal on the side of the road: a new trailer with a sign “Free” on the side. The man was about to attach his vehicle to the trailer and take it home before deciding he should call the cops to make sure it’s not stolen.

9:32 p.m. A man got kicked off Amtrak’s Empire Builder in Whitefish after he snapped a towel at the conductor. The man was told that he could ride the train tomorrow if he behaved.