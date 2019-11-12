West Glacier KOA Resort Wins Major Awards During Annual Convention

Kampgrounds of America (KOA) has awarded the West Glacier KOA Resort Campground the 2020 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award.

The prestigious awards were presented Nov. 11 at KOA’s Annual International Convention in Savannah, Georgia.

As the world’s largest organization of family friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds, KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.

The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award, according to the organization.

“It is awarded exclusively to KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review,” according to a news release.

The KOA President’s Award is presented to campgrounds that meet exceptional quality standards and receive high customer service scores from their camping guests.

“It’s such a pleasure to be able to recognize the wonderful folks wearing yellow who take such great care of KOA campers all year,” KOA President and CEO Toby O’Rourke said, referring to the KOA uniform. “These KOA owners have made the right investments in their campgrounds to make them the very best in North America, and they’ve taken steps to ensure that their guests receive fantastic service and have the best outdoor recreation experience possible. This award is driven by feedback from campers, and that makes the KOA President’s Award all the more valuable.”

KOA will be celebrating its 58th anniversary in 2020.

To find out more about this KOA or any of the other 515 KOAs in the U.S. or Canada, go to www.koa.com.