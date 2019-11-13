Child Exiting School Bus Hit by Vehicle North of Whitefish

WHITEFISH – A 6-year-old exiting a school bus in northwest Montana has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle that failed to stop.

KECI-TV in Missoula reports that Montana Highway Patrol Trooper John Raymond says the school bus had stopped to let children off on U.S. 93 just north of Whitefish around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday when the accident occurred.

Raymond says the child was taken to a hospital with “traumatic brain injury.”

The trooper says at the time the bus had its lights flashing and its stop sign deployed.

He says the vehicle was traveling at around 25 mph (40 kph) when it struck the child.

Law enforcement officials said driver stayed on scene following the collision.

The unidentified driver was not arrested, but Raymond said charges are pending.