Man Pepper Sprays Bartender, Runs Off with Thousands of Dollars in Hungry Horse

Local law enforcement is investigating an early morning robbery at the Dam Town Tavern in Hungry Horse.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 12, a man walked into the Dam Town Tavern, pepper sprayed the bartender and ran off with a couple thousand dollars in cash. The suspect then reportedly dropped most of the money just outside the front door. The incident remains under investigation and officials hope to release more information, including a description of the suspect, in the coming days.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (406) 758-5585.