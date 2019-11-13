Real Estate Market Trends

For the past two weeks, we drilled into Kalispell and Whitefish single-family home sales over the past 12 months. I’ve had some requests to zoom out to the county-level, so this week our chart covers single-family residences sold Nov. 1 2018 through Oct. 31, 2019 (county-wide, sold prices $150,000 to $650,000). I decided to focus on homes built since 1990, in two-year construction segments (see chart).

Homes constructed from 2004-2005 sold in the greatest quantity (blue bars). One may ponder the economic debacle a decade ago — and its impact upon home construction pace — as an inverted bell curve that seems to be centered around 2010.

I am struck by the consistency of median prices per square foot, around $170, for 2/3 of the vintages (green line). Homes built from 2012 through 2017 show a tight median price-per-foot rate around $190. The 2018 and later builds are breaking a median $200 per foot — and that again is county-wide.