When: Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.

Where: Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell

More info: glaciercountryrodeo.com

A night of broncs, bulls and barrel racers battling it out. The event features world, region, and state champion professional bull riders, saddle bronc riders, barrel racers and livestock. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children. A limited number of VIP tickets and tables are also available.