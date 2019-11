When: Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.fvsef.org

The Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation (FVSEF) presents Warren Miller’s 2019 feature film “Timeless.” Doors open on both days at 6 p.m., a short film plays at 6:30 p.m. and the main feature plays at 7 p.m. Beer, wine and snacks will be available, and door prizes and a raffle will round out the evening’s activities. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students.