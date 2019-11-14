3 Great Falls Siblings Found Safe, Amber Alert Cancelled

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has cancelled an Amber Alert for three siblings from Great Falls who were believed to have been taken overnight by their noncustodial parents.

The agency says two girls, ages 3 and 5, and a 1-year-old boy were found safe Thursday. They were believed to have been in danger because their parents have a history of drug use and violence.

Officials did not say where the children were found.

The parents are identified as 28-year-old Tony Demontigny and 30-year-old Ellaura Wright. The children — Raelynn, Lianna and Tony — were discovered missing at 6:45 a.m. Thursday.