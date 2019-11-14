3 Kids Missing From Great Falls, Believed to be in Danger

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued an Amber Alert for three siblings from Great Falls who were believed to have been taken overnight by their noncustodial parents.

The agency said Thursday that two girls, ages 3 and 5, and a 1-year-old boy are believed to be in life-threatening danger because their parents have a history of drug use and violence.

The parents are identified as 28-year-old Tony Demontigny and 30-year-old Ellaura Wright. The children — Raelynn, Lianna and Tony — were discovered missing at 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officers are looking for a 2001 white Chevrolet Malibu or a 2003 blue Chevrolet Tahoe, both with Montana license plates. The alert did not indicate a possible direction of travel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cascade County sheriff’s office at 406-836-7380.