Bigfork High Gets New Resource Officer After 11 years

Flathead’s Bigfork High School has its first school resource officer in 11 years.

KTVM-TV reports Friday that the position was filled at the urging of law enforcement and reflects common concerns over school safety, bullying and other issues facing students.

Resource Officer Paula Sullivan says she’s working with students on the risks of vaping and the consequences of cyberbullying — issues confronting schools across the nation.

Sullivan — herself a Bigfork High graduate — says her presence also adds an element of security to the campus.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino lobbied for the position, which is being funded by the Flathead Co-op and the county.