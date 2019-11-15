Montana Regulator Says He Regrets Not Publicizing Rate Hike

BILLINGS – The head of Montana’s Public Service Commission says he didn’t intentionally hide from the public the panel’s approval of a $6.5 million rate hike for NorthWestern Energy customers.

The Billings Gazette reports Friday that chairman Brad Johnson says it was an error not to include the rate hike in a press release about an Oct. 30 commission meeting in which the decision was made.

The hike was announced two days later.

Johnson says the rate approval is an interim step toward a larger settlement involving NorthWestern and several customer groups to be discussed later this month and finalized in December.