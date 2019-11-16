Support Gianforte for Governor

I have known Greg Gianforte for many years. I spent over 40 years in the private sector in the Gallatin Valley. During that time I dealt with a number of very successful business owners. Greg Gianforte was among them. I have always felt that, given the opportunity, a great business person would be the best leader for our nation and for the state of Montana.

Republicans in the Montana State Legislature need help from the governor’s office to move the people’s agenda forward. I have served the last six legislative sessions all with a Democratic governor. Every session we passed many good pieces of legislation that the majority of Montanans want and the governor vetoes them. I believe Greg Gianforte will be the governor we need to move policies forward that will benefit the people of Montana.

Folks, please do what is best for you, your family, and the state of Montana. Vote for Greg Gianforte to be the next governor of the great state of Montana.

Sen. Gordon Vance

R-Belgrade