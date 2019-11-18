Community Invited to Listening Session on U.S. 93 Bypass

The Montana Department of Transportation is holding a listening session about the future of the south end of the U.S. Highway 93 bypass on Thursday, Nov. 21. The event will take place at the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

MDT is currently looking at expanding the south end of the bypass from a two-lane road to a four-lane road, like the north end of the bypass. The southern-most three miles, from U.S. Highway 2 to U.S. Highway 93, were built as an “interim” configuration back in the 2000s. Work is already underway along the bypass, and earlier this year contractors began taking soil samples at the Airport Road and Siderius intersections, which will help determine what the road will look like in the future. Officials have said it will most likely include a new overpass at the Airport Road intersection.

MDT is already planning on rebuilding the Foys Lake Road intersection beginning in 2020.

“The Kalispell Bypass is one of the most heavily used routes in our state, let alone in the Flathead Valley,” said MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen. “We are looking forward to hearing from residents and travelers to learn more about how they use this route and what they hope to see.”

Officials said this week’s event would be the first of many about the upcoming bypass reconstruction. During the listening session, the public will be able to stop by and review project materials and share their thoughts at any point during the three and a half hour event.