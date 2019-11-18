Man Killed on U.S. 93 Bypass

A 50-year-old Kalispell man died on the U.S. Highway 93 Bypass on Monday.

According to the Kalispell Police Department, law enforcement received a report of a male outside the chain link fence on the Three Mile Drive overpass above U.S. Highway 93 at 2 p.m. A short time later, dispatch received a report that a man had been struck by a car at that same location on the bypass.

Kalispell police officers as well as first responders from the Kalispell Fire Department and West Valley Fire all responded to the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected.

The incident remains under investigation.