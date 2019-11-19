Express Employment Celebrates Milestone

The Kalispell Express Employment Professionals office will celebrate its 20th year anniversary under the ownership of Cheri Nelson and Jordan Nelson.

The Kalispell office joined Express in 1983 with Cheri Nelson purchasing the office in 1999 from Wayne and Kaaren Jensen. Express Employment Professionals has since provided businesses and job seekers with full-time, temporary and direct hire staffing solutions in a variety of fields, including office services, industrial, and professional.

“The people and businesses of Kalispell and the Flathead Valley have made these last 20 years great ones,” said Cheri Nelson. “We have enjoyed helping area businesses and job seekers with all their staffing needs, and we look forward too many more successful years.”

The anniversary celebration will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Kalispell Hampton Inn’s Springcreek Room. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided.

The Kalispell office is located at 4 Sunset Plaza #101. For more information, visit www.expresspros.com/KalispellMT.