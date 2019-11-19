1:10 a.m. A man was recklessly driving down U.S. Highway 2.

1:21 a.m. Another man, possibly drunk, was walking down the side of U.S. Highway 2 waving his hands.

3:06 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because there were three people — two males and a female — in his front yard. The man confronted the three people who apologized for walking in his lawn and quickly left. The man still thought the trespassing incident should be reported.

5:56 a.m. A Kalispell man called demanding to speak to a deputy. The man said he was upset about his recent dealings with the sheriff’s office.

7:05 a.m. A Whitefish man called to report that a man has posted his apartment on Vrbo without his permission and has been renting it out for vacations. Apparently, the false landlord has even been accepting money from would-be vacationers. The rightful owner of the apartment is worried that actual vacationers are going to show up demanding to stay in his home.

7:23 a.m. A window was broken in Columbia Falls.

7:33 a.m. A Kalispell man got into a fight with his daughter about his new girlfriend.

7:34 a.m. A Kalispell man pocket dialed 911.

8:53 a.m. A Kalispell woman was arguing with her husband and in-laws.

10:18 a.m. A Kalispell man was having problems with his new neighbors.

11:20 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that his neighbor’s horses were looking pretty thin.

11:36 a.m. A dog was on the loose in Columbia Falls.

12:16 p.m. Two huskies were accused of killing an innocent chicken.

12:18 p.m. An out-of-state resident with a home in Hungry Horse called to report that he just watched someone on his security system try to break into his vacation home. The apparent burglar tried to disable the camera but failed.

1:51 p.m. A Kalispell man discovered an abandoned backpack full of used and unused needles.

2:18 p.m. A man in an old van was “spinning brodies” on the U.S. Highway 93 bypass in the middle of the afternoon.

2:25 p.m. A cow was standing in the middle of the road in Bigfork.

2:55 p.m. A guy from Texas was driving like a jerk.

3:06 p.m. A Kalispell landlord called to report that one of his tenants moved out of his rental and left two cats. The man said he would feed and care for the cats for one day but beyond that he needed a more long-term solution. The man was told to call Animal Control.

4:50 p.m. Some dogs were barking.

5:25 p.m. Some other dogs were barking.

5:38 p.m. A hurt deer was struggling to cross the street.

6 p.m. A Hungry Horse resident called 911 because someone was pounding on their door.

6:16 p.m. A Kalispell woman called in a panic because one of her neighbors was screaming and yelling and trying to break into her house with a golf club. The would-be burglar eventually busted a window with a pooper-scooper.

6:16 p.m. A Kalispell man who broke up with his girlfriend called 911 because she was refusing to give back any of his stuff. Seems like he should have retrieved his belongings before dumping her.

6:44 p.m. A Hungry Horse woman called 911 because someone threw a snowball at her house.

7:15 p.m. Some dogs were reportedly barking “all day.”

9:47 p.m. There was a dead deer in the middle of the road.