When: Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m.

Where: Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell

More info: www.facebook.com/lonepinestatepark

Check out this live bird program at Lone Pine State Park featuring Kari Gabriel, aka the Montana Bird Lady. She will be accompanied by a Northern Saw-Whet Owl for this program, and will talk about how Montana’s owls can survive, and even thrive through the winter. This program is free.