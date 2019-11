When: Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m.

Where: Northwest Montana History Museum in Kalispell

More info: www.yourmuseum.org

Rendezvous, the new exhibit from the Northwest Montana History Museum, is meant to explore and celebrate gatherings past and present. Stu Sorensen will demonstrate some finely-honed trapper skills such as using flint to make a fire and loading a black powder musket, all while wearing a mountain man ensemble. This is a free family-friendly event.