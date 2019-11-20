Attorney General William Barr to Visit Kalispell

Attorney General William Barr will be in Kalispell on Friday to meet with law enforcement about the state’s ongoing methamphetamine crisis.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who will also be in attendance, invited Barr to Kalispell. The round table will feature officials from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Kalispell Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service at the Flathead County Sheriff’s Posse Center at 2 p.m.

“It is my honor to bring Attorney General Barr to Kalispell this Friday to join me and members of our local law enforcement community as we address ways of combatting the devastating meth crisis in Montana,” Daines said. “I look forward to working together to protect Montana’s families and communities and look forward to our meeting on Friday.”

While Montana made an effort to curb meth use in the state back in the early 2000s — most notably through the Montana Meth Project campaign — the drug has made a comeback in recent years.