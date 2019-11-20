Explore: Harvest a Christmas Tree

As the holidays approach this season, it’s time to start searching for that perfect Christmas tree to light up the living room.

The Flathead National Forest is offering $5 tree permits for those interested in cutting a tree this year. Permits can be purchased at Flathead National Forest offices in Kalispell, Bigfork and Hungry Horse or through the online permit system.

Through the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, free permits are offered to fourth graders and pass vouchers can be printed off the program’s website at everykidoutdoors.gov. Once printed, vouchers can be brought to a Flathead National Forest office to exchange for a permit.

Tree cutters should be aware of prohibited areas and restrictions when searching for their Christmas tree.

Tree cutting is prohibited in previously thinned tree stands, timber sale areas and closed areas. Cutting is prohibited within 200 feet of main roads, recreation sites and campgrounds and 300 feet away from streams, rivers and lakes. Motorized travel off designated roads and trails is prohibited.

To purchase a Christmas tree permit online, visit https://openforest.fs.usda.gov/christmas-trees/forests/flathead#season-dates.

For more information, call (406) 758-5204.