Four People Arrested in Kalispell Drug Bust

Four people were arrested on Nov. 19 after law enforcement received complaints about drug activity at a home on 4th Avenue West in Kalispell.

According to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department, the agents with the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force got a warrant for the home on Nov. 19. During the raid they arrested Joshua Bryant, 24, and Ryan Jurjans, 31, for outstanding warrants and Tobias East, 21, and Kyle Sloan, 23, for felony possession of dangerous drugs. The Kalispell Police Department and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office participated in the operation.

Additional charges are expected in the coming weeks.