Real Estate Market Trends

Let’s look at the past year’s single-family residence sales quantities and median speeds to contract (sold prices $150,000 to $650,000), by five-year construction year ranges and by city (see chart). Kalispell obviously sold the most (quickest to go under contract in only the 2005-2009 vintage). Lakeside usually sold the fewest, and it was slowest to go under contract in over half of the vintages (but it also had the two fastest median days to contract in the 80’s and 90’s vintages.

Columbia Falls’ 2000-2009 vintages outsold Whitefish and Bigfork by quite a margin. The newest homes were most active in Kalispell, Whitefish and Bigfork. Across the valley, note the majority of median contract speeds around 50 days or less after listing. Regardless of the vintage, there’s not a lot of fermentation.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.