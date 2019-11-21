Montana Regents Support $150K Pay Increase for MSU President

BOZEMAN — Members of the Montana Board of Regents are voicing support for a $150,000 pay raise for the president of Montana State University to keep her from leaving for a higher paying job at another university.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian on Thursday called the offer the fiscally responsible thing to do because it would be costly to conduct a national search if they had to replace Waded Cruzado.

If regents approve the raise Friday, Cruzado would see a nearly 49% pay increase to an annual salary of $476,524.

Cruzado is in her 10th year as president of MSU, which has seen increasing enrollment at a time that other colleges are losing students.

Cruzado declined to say how much money she was turning down or which university made the offer.