1:29 a.m. A truck was broken into.

2:30 a.m. Someone heard a gunshot at a gas station.

5:17 a.m. A Kalispell woman accused her “soon-to-be-ex-husband” of selling fake “Sleep Number Beds.”

6:22 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman reported that her daughter got her ears pierced and had picked up smoking.

7:32 a.m. Someone reported that their hockey equipment had been stolen out of their car.

7:51 a.m. A storage unit was broken into overnight.

8:01 a.m. A gun was stolen from a camper.

8:57 a.m. A dog was on the run in Evergreen.

9:11 a.m. Some dogs were chasing deer.

10:37 a.m. A package was stolen in Whitefish.

10:46 a.m. A U-Haul trailer was stolen.

11:10 a.m. A young deer was running in and out of traffic. The mother deer apparently went into the road to try and get its offspring out of traffic but ended up getting struck. The young deer was still running between cars as of last report.

11:22 a.m. A dog groomer called 911 to report that one of her customers got its foot stuck in a bathtub drain. The groomer was later able to free the dog, with the drain fixture still attached to the animal, and had it sent to a local vet.

12:12 p.m. A man turned himself into police.

12:18 p.m. A baby playing with her mother’s phone called 911.

2:04 p.m. A Whitefish woman reported that her “obnoxious” neighbor’s dog was loose.

3:36 p.m. A man crashed his car into a lawn in Somers. A bunch of beer cans rolled out of the vehicle when he opened the door.

4:10 p.m. A Hungry Horse resident reported that their tires had been slashed the night before.

5:52 p.m. A Coram man reported that his chainsaw had been stolen.

6:01 p.m. A man was lost in the Jewel Basin.

7:06 p.m. A Whitefish resident thinks someone broke into their house.

10:44 p.m. A whole bunch of intoxicated teens were discovered in Kalispell.