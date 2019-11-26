Girl Hit While Exiting School Bus Remains in Critical Condition

A 6-year-old girl who was struck by a car while she was exiting a school bus earlier this month remains in critical condition.

According to authorities, the girl, identified as Jordana Hubble, was getting off a bus on Nov. 12 northwest of Whitefish when a vehicle traveling about 25 miles per hour struck her. A Montana Highway Patrol trooper said the bus had its lights and stop sign deployed at the time of the incident.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the girl was not arrested but charges are likely.

According to the Olney Fire & Ambulance Facebook page, Hubble remains in critical condition with widespread brain damage. A doctor has described the girl’s injuries as akin to “extreme shaken baby syndrome.”

The Olney Fire Department and other community organizations are raising money for the girl’s family to help pay medical bills and other expenses. An account has been opened in the girl’s name at Whitefish Credit Union, and donation buckets have been placed at the Whitefish Fire Department, Mod Pizza in Kalispell, HA Brewing in Eureka, Eureka Hardware, Jerry’s Bar and Restaurant in Fortine, the Montana Market in Eureka, the Trego Pub, the Olney Store, the Stillwater Bar and elsewhere.