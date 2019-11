When: Thursday, Nov. 28, at 9 a.m.

Where: North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish

More info: competitivetiming.com

The 10th annual Turkey Trot 5K benefits the North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish. Bring a non-perishable food item at the start of the race and help donate more than the 900 pounds of food given to the food bank last year. Support the community while burning calories before Thanksgiving dinner. Cost is $12 in advance and $15 day of the race.