2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Welcome to the Flathead Beacon’s annual holiday gift guide, which we designed to help ease local shoppers into the giving season by highlighting an array of offerings carried at and often manufactured by local businesses.

Ranging from specialty spirits to cooking essentials, outdoor adventure gear to home décor, and toys for tots to custom jewelry, this guide catalogs the Flathead Valley’s unique inventory of goods that capture the essence of Northwest Montana.

The Beacon’s editorial staff scoured the valley for gift ideas to populate this year’s edition guide, taking care to include businesses new and old, as well as their freshest products to keep your loved ones flush with the latest and greatest.

Despite our annual efforts, the gift guide never comes close to covering every storefront or shopping destination, but by spanning the region’s northern tier to its lower reaches we hope holiday shoppers will keep a curious eye open for retailers we overlooked.

On behalf of the Beacon, enjoy this season of giving.

Happy Holidays!

<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>

Interior Decorator

Honey Home & Design

Kalispell

1 Hand-knitted Stocking — $50

2 Star Garland — $23

Sage & Cedar

Kalispell/Whitefish

3 Frasier Fir Diffuser — $36

4 Lafco Votive Candles — $17 each

Flair Gifts & Cards

Kalispell

5 Handmade Down-filled Cabin Pillow — $85

Montana Modern Fine Art

Kalispell

6 Stephen Ruby’s Creature Teapot — $195

Frame of Reference

Whitefish

7 Doug Swinton Oil Painting — $800

<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>

Stocking S tuffers

Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply

Kalispell/Columbia Falls

1 Lace Teardrop Earrings and Necklace — $47

2 Fireside Lodge Socks — $14.99

Flair Gifts & Cards

Kalispell

3 Total Eclipse of the Fart Lavatory Mist — $12

4 Fowl Language Bird Mug — $12

5 Happy Campers Wallet — $30

Great Northern Brewing Company

Whitefish

6 Knit Beanie — $26

7 Can Cooler — $25

Max’s Market

Bigfork

8 Alaska Salt Co. Sea Salt — $14.50

9 Raw Organic Honey — $6.39

<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>

Fashion

Western Outdoor

Kalispell

1 Montana Silversmiths Jewelry — $50-$70

Harlette/Harlow

Whitefish

2 Large Travel Bags — $40

3 Choker Necklace — $34

Sappari

Whitefish

4 Hand-strung Necklace — $190

Keenan’s Jewelry

Kalispell

5 Montana Sapphire Ring — $2,300

<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>

Montana Obsessed

Toggery

Kalispell/Whitefish

1 Wear Your Roots T-Shirt — $35

2 Wear Your Roots Trucker Hat — $30

The Montana Scene

Kalispell/Whitefish

3 Montana Bear Unisex Hoodie —$48

The Bookshelf

Kalispell

4 Song of the Summer King By Jess E. Owen — $15

5 Down from the Mountain By Bryce Andrews — $25

6 A Woman’s Way West By John Fraley — $17

Glacier Conservancy

Columbia Falls

7 Wild Tribute Moose T-Shirt — $27

8 Parks Project Grinnell Crew — $55

Backslope Brewing

Columbia Falls

9 Sweatshirt — $28

<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>

Explorers

Sportsman & Ski Haus

Kalispell/Whitefish

1 Backcountry Access Tracker 3 — $334.95

Great Northern Cycle & Ski

Whitefish

2 Technica Zero G Touring Ski Boot — $799.95

3 Flylow Baker Bib — $420

4 GN Buff — $23.99

Wheaton’s

Kalispell

5 Bontrager Daytime Running Lights — $179.99

6 Bontrager WaveCel Helmet — $299.99

Rocky Mountain Outfitter

Kalispell

7 Skida Hat — $32

8 Snowline Chainsen Pro Winter Traction — $50

<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>

Aspiring Chefs

Great Northern Gourmet & Gifts

Bigfork

1 Goat Cheese — $9

2 Specialty Salami — $15/lb

3 Sparkling Rose — $25

Max’s Market

Bigfork

4 Alaska Salt Company Sea Salt — $14.50

5 Oregon Olive Mill Basil Flavored Olive Oil — $24.80

Montavino

Kalispell

6 Holiday Gift Baskets — Prices Vary

Genesis Kitchen

Columbia Falls/Whitefish

7 Huckleberry Balsamic — $15.50 – $21

World Spice Merchants

Columbia Falls

8 Lotus Spice Box — $42.95 (spices sold separate)

Trovare

Whitefish

9 Parmesano Reggiano — $37.60

10 Mackerel Fillets in Olive Oil — $14.95

11 Rainbow Pasta — $15.95

12 Carciofi Artichoke Pasta Sauce — $7.95

13 Raspberry Jalapeno — $10.95

<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>

Toddlers and Tykes

Imagination Station

Kalispell/Whitefish

1 The Polar Express Train Set — $100

Sprouts

Whitefish

2 Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site Pajamas and Book — $48

3 The Nutcracker Pajamas and Book — $48

The Bookshelf

4 Montana for Kids by Allen Morris Jones — $13

Mady and Max

Bigfork

5 Build a Mega-Bot — $11

Nature Baby Outfitter

Kalispell

6 Tegu Magnetic Wooden Blocks — $120