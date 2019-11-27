2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Welcome to the Flathead Beacon’s annual holiday gift guide, which we designed to help ease local shoppers into the giving season by highlighting an array of offerings carried at and often manufactured by local businesses.
Ranging from specialty spirits to cooking essentials, outdoor adventure gear to home décor, and toys for tots to custom jewelry, this guide catalogs the Flathead Valley’s unique inventory of goods that capture the essence of Northwest Montana.
The Beacon’s editorial staff scoured the valley for gift ideas to populate this year’s edition guide, taking care to include businesses new and old, as well as their freshest products to keep your loved ones flush with the latest and greatest.
Despite our annual efforts, the gift guide never comes close to covering every storefront or shopping destination, but by spanning the region’s northern tier to its lower reaches we hope holiday shoppers will keep a curious eye open for retailers we overlooked.
On behalf of the Beacon, enjoy this season of giving.
Happy Holidays!
Interior Decorator
Honey Home & Design
Kalispell
1 Hand-knitted Stocking — $50
2 Star Garland — $23
Sage & Cedar
Kalispell/Whitefish
3 Frasier Fir Diffuser — $36
4 Lafco Votive Candles — $17 each
Flair Gifts & Cards
Kalispell
5 Handmade Down-filled Cabin Pillow — $85
Montana Modern Fine Art
Kalispell
6 Stephen Ruby’s Creature Teapot — $195
Frame of Reference
Whitefish
7 Doug Swinton Oil Painting — $800
Stocking Stuffers
Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply
Kalispell/Columbia Falls
1 Lace Teardrop Earrings and Necklace — $47
2 Fireside Lodge Socks — $14.99
Flair Gifts & Cards
Kalispell
3 Total Eclipse of the Fart Lavatory Mist — $12
4 Fowl Language Bird Mug — $12
5 Happy Campers Wallet — $30
Great Northern Brewing Company
Whitefish
6 Knit Beanie — $26
7 Can Cooler — $25
Max’s Market
Bigfork
8 Alaska Salt Co. Sea Salt — $14.50
9 Raw Organic Honey — $6.39
Fashion
Western Outdoor
Kalispell
1 Montana Silversmiths Jewelry — $50-$70
Harlette/Harlow
Whitefish
2 Large Travel Bags — $40
3 Choker Necklace — $34
Sappari
Whitefish
4 Hand-strung Necklace — $190
Keenan’s Jewelry
Kalispell
5 Montana Sapphire Ring — $2,300
Montana Obsessed
Toggery
Kalispell/Whitefish
1 Wear Your Roots T-Shirt — $35
2 Wear Your Roots Trucker Hat — $30
The Montana Scene
Kalispell/Whitefish
3 Montana Bear Unisex Hoodie —$48
The Bookshelf
Kalispell
4 Song of the Summer King By Jess E. Owen — $15
5 Down from the Mountain By Bryce Andrews — $25
6 A Woman’s Way West By John Fraley — $17
Glacier Conservancy
Columbia Falls
7 Wild Tribute Moose T-Shirt — $27
8 Parks Project Grinnell Crew — $55
Backslope Brewing
Columbia Falls
9 Sweatshirt — $28
Explorers
Sportsman & Ski Haus
Kalispell/Whitefish
1 Backcountry Access Tracker 3 — $334.95
Great Northern Cycle & Ski
Whitefish
2 Technica Zero G Touring Ski Boot — $799.95
3 Flylow Baker Bib — $420
4 GN Buff — $23.99
Wheaton’s
Kalispell
5 Bontrager Daytime Running Lights — $179.99
6 Bontrager WaveCel Helmet — $299.99
Rocky Mountain Outfitter
Kalispell
7 Skida Hat — $32
8 Snowline Chainsen Pro Winter Traction — $50
Aspiring Chefs
Great Northern Gourmet & Gifts
Bigfork
1 Goat Cheese — $9
2 Specialty Salami — $15/lb
3 Sparkling Rose — $25
Max’s Market
Bigfork
4 Alaska Salt Company Sea Salt — $14.50
5 Oregon Olive Mill Basil Flavored Olive Oil — $24.80
Montavino
Kalispell
6 Holiday Gift Baskets — Prices Vary
Genesis Kitchen
Columbia Falls/Whitefish
7 Huckleberry Balsamic — $15.50 – $21
World Spice Merchants
Columbia Falls
8 Lotus Spice Box — $42.95 (spices sold separate)
Trovare
Whitefish
9 Parmesano Reggiano — $37.60
10 Mackerel Fillets in Olive Oil — $14.95
11 Rainbow Pasta — $15.95
12 Carciofi Artichoke Pasta Sauce — $7.95
13 Raspberry Jalapeno — $10.95
Toddlers and Tykes
Imagination Station
Kalispell/Whitefish
1 The Polar Express Train Set — $100
Sprouts
Whitefish
2 Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site Pajamas and Book — $48
3 The Nutcracker Pajamas and Book — $48
The Bookshelf
4 Montana for Kids by Allen Morris Jones — $13
Mady and Max
Bigfork
5 Build a Mega-Bot — $11
Nature Baby Outfitter
Kalispell
6 Tegu Magnetic Wooden Blocks — $120
