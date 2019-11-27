1:05 a.m. A Helena Flats resident reported that their neighbors were blasting loud music and having an enormous bonfire.

5:14 a.m. A drunk guy was trying to direct traffic with a flashlight.

8:41 a.m. Someone was shooting at deer from a road.

9:07 a.m. A Kalispell man said someone threatened to “mess you up old man.”

12:32 p.m. A Kalispell man said he saw someone trying to break into his house.

12:44 p.m. A Kalispell man said his tires were slashed.

12:50 p.m. A man reported that his “psycho” downstairs neighbor was talking to himself very loudly.

2:11 p.m. A stolen bike was found.

2:47 p.m. A Bigfork resident reported that five kids had gotten into an argument about a game of hide-and-seek. One of the kids used the “s word.” An officer told the kids to talk out their issues calmly, not to swear and to stop yelling because “no one wants to play with a yeller.” The kids all agreed to “be good” for the rest of the weekend.

4:06 p.m. A Kalispell man said his landlord threatened to sell all of his possessions.

4:54 p.m. Someone pocket-dialed 911.

5:05 p.m. A Kalispell man stole a Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

6:19 p.m. A man in an old Subaru almost drove into oncoming traffic.

6:28 p.m. A drunk guy at a local casino was too drunk to drive home. The owner of the casino wanted some advice on what to do with him.

6:41 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 and then hung up. Worried that there was an emergency, the dispatcher called back. The dispatcher asked if there was a problem and the man on the other end of the line said no. The dispatcher asked if he had pocket-dialed 911 and the man said no. The dispatcher was confused.

8:27 p.m. A bearded man in cargo pants stole something and ran into a movie theater.

8:33 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because someone broke into his car but didn’t take anything.

8:51 p.m. A bunch of wooden pallets were left in the middle of Whitefish Stage Road.

10:22 p.m. A deer with a broken leg was reportedly sitting in a Kalispell man’s front yard.