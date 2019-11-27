Flathead Soccer Star Commits to University of Montana

The Western AA conference player of the year, Flathead’s Skyleigh Thompson, has announced she will play soccer at the University of Montana beginning in the fall of 2021.

Thompson was the top goal scorer in Class AA this year, tallying 24 goals and adding 11 assists. The junior has 39 goals and 18 assists in her career so far, and is a three-time all-state honoree. Thompson is a three-sport athlete for the Bravettes, the school’s junior class president and the vice president of Flathead’s National Honor Society.

Thompson’s commitment marks the second straight year that a Flathead Valley standout has signed with the Grizzlies. Columbia Falls product Josie Windauer, her school’s all-time leading goal scorer, will begin her Montana career next fall. Windauer and Thompson are the first two Flathead Valley girls to earn Division I soccer scholarships since Flathead’s Tess Brenneman embarked on a stellar four-year career at UM in 2012.