Hill, Sandry Named All-Big Sky Conference

Glacier High School product Josh Hill and Bigfork High’s Josh Sandry have been named All-Big Sky Conference for the first time, it was announced on Nov. 26.

Hill, a senior at Montana State University, battled back from injuries that cost him almost two full seasons to earn a spot on the All-Conference First Team this year. The one-time Wolfpack star missed the Bobcats’ first three conference games this year with another injury but was dominant when he returned, finishing the regular season with 48 tackles and five tackles for loss in just nine games. Hill had a team-leading nine tackles in Montana State’s 48-14 blowout of Montana on Nov. 23.

Sandry, a mainstay in Montana’s secondary since arriving in Missoula, garnered Third Team All-Conference accolades. In his senior season for the Griz, Sandry has 47 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. The former two-sport star at Bigfork has 187 career tackles and has picked off six passes.

Hill and Sandry’s careers will continue in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, where both the Bobcats and Griz enter as seeded teams with first-round byes. Fifth-seeded Montana State (9-3, 6-2 Big Sky) will host either Albany or Central Connecticut State on Dec. 7. That same day, Montana, seeded sixth, will welcome Southeast Louisiana or Villanova to Washington-Grizzly Stadium.