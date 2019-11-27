Overstaying Your Welcome

2:05 a.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 asking how she could get some stuff back from her ex-boyfriend.

2:11 a.m. Two horses were on the loose in Columbia Falls.

3:31 a.m. A Kalispell woman called to report that one of her friends had texted her that her house was on fire. The woman thought that must be code for something and decided to call 911. Turns out the woman’s friend’s house was actually on fire and the fire department was on scene.

8:27 a.m. A Kalispell woman flipped her car three times and ended up upside down. She called 911 asking that they flip her car back over.

9:52 a.m. A Somers man called 911 to ask what he should do about his friend who has “overstayed” his welcome.