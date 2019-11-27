Real Estate Market Trends

© Copyright 2019 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

This chart has a line for each major Flathead city, depicting the median per square foot sale pricing over the past 12 months, marked for $50,000 original list price ranges (see chart). I included in my analysis single-family residences, with 2+ beds, 1+ baths, total square feet from 900 to 5,000, and original list prices from $150,000 to $750,000.

Polson is usually cheapest. Whitefish was the highest, but only in HALF of the ranges! Variation per square foot by city across all ranges: Kalispell most consistent ($51 variation), Lakeside least ($169). For the sweet spot of sales volumes, ranges $250,000 through $399,999, Kalispell, Columbia Falls, Lakeside and Bigfork all stayed right within about a $20 per-foot range (and only $25 per foot if you look one range higher and lower). Median cost per square foot by city, regardless of original list price range: Polson $132, Kalispell $162, Columbia Falls $173, Bigfork $179, Lakeside $182, and Whitefish $220.

Happy Holidays, and safe travels!

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.