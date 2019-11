When: Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m.

Where: Bierstube at Whitefish Mountain Resort

More info: Whitefish Mountain Resort on Facebook

Raise a glass to ULLR in anticipation of a powder-filled winter. Enjoy live music with local legends Pedacter Project. Doors open 7 p.m. and music is at 8 p.m. Free shuttles will be running every hour between downtown Whitefish and the Bierstube throughout the evening. No cover charge.